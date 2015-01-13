(Corrects first paragraph to nation's biggest bank from world's
biggest Islamic bank)
* CIMB shares surge more than 10 pct
* A deal collapse will be a blow to CIMB chairman
* Board members likely to meet Wednesday to call off deal-
Edge
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 Malaysia's proposed $20
billion merger to create the nation's biggest bank is likely to
be scrapped after CIMB Holdings and RHB Capital
failed to agree on new deal terms, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
The merger would have formed a banking group with assets of
about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
and making it Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.
The state-backed deal was part of Malaysia's ambitious plan to
promote its firms as regional champions.
However, a collapse in CIMB share price since the deal was
announced in October has made it unattractive, prompting RHB to
seek an improved share swap ratio, and possibly cash, people
familiar the with the situation said.
Shares in CIMB rallied more than 10 percent on Tuesday on
news of a possible deal collapse, while RHB rose 1.8 percent and
Maybank was flat. Malaysia's benchmark share index was
up 0.2 percent.
The scrapping of the deal will be a major blow for CIMB
Chairman Nazir Razak, the brother of Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak. Nazir spearheaded the bank's expansion over the
past 16 years, snapping up a domestic rival, lenders in
Indonesia and Thailand and businesses owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland.
Board members of the banks will meet on Wednesday to call
off the transaction, Malaysian newspaper The Edge said on
Tuesday, adding that an announcement will be made by the end of
the week.
"There is no further development in relation to the merger
at this juncture. Further updates will be made should there be
any development," RHB said in a statement.
CIMB and MBSB declined to immediately comment.
If the deal was called off, it would add to recent issues
with state-linked Malaysian firms after 1Malaysia Development
Bhd missed the repayment of a 2 billion ringgit ($563 million)
bridge loan that was due end-December.
The deal is in trouble at a time when the economic
environment for Malaysia has worsened, one of the sources on the
deal said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists in a report last
month said Malaysia faces the risk of a "double miss" on both
its economic growth and fiscal deficit as oil-related revenue
could come in 40 percent below the government's projection.
The investment bank cut its gross domestic product growth
forecast for Malaysia to 4.6 percent from 5 percent in 2015 and
expects the fiscal deficit to come in at 3.8 percent of GDP,
above the government's 3 percent target.
(Additional reporting By Praveen Menon, Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Ryan Woo)