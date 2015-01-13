* CIMB shares surge more than 10 pct

* Deal collapse seen as blow to CIMB chairman

* Board seen calling off deal at Wednesday meeting - sources

* CIMB, RHB and MBSB say talks still ongoing (updates with company statements on the stock market)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 A $20 billion merger to create Malaysia's biggest bank is about to collapse after CIMB Holdings and RHB Capital failed to agree on new deal terms, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The merger of CIMB, RHB and Malaysian Building Society Bhd (MBSB) would have formed a banking group with assets of about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and making it southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.

The state-backed deal was part of Malaysia's ambitious plan to promote its firms as regional champions.

The collapse of the deal would be a major blow for CIMB Chairman Nazir Razak, brother of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Nazir has spearheaded the bank's expansion over the past 16 years, snapping up a domestic rival, lenders in Indonesia and Thailand and businesses owned by Royal Bank of Scotland.

All three firms said in separate stock market filings late on Tuesday that talks were ongoing. CIMB and MBSB said they would have board meetings on Wednesday to discuss the merger.

"Should there be any material development on the proposed merger which warrants disclosure, the appropriate announcement will be made on Bursa Securities accordingly," CIMB said.

However, two people familiar with the matter said an announcement cancelling the deal could come as early as Wednesday evening, after the CIMB board meeting.

CIMB shares had tumbled more than 26 percent between the launch of the deal in early October and Monday, as investors questioned CIMB's ability to extract synergies from the deal.

"We have been cautious on the mega-merger proposal, especially on synergy creation vis-a-vis the high merger cost," Tan Ei Leen, analyst with Kuala Lumpur-based Affin Hwang Capital, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

The CIMB share price fall reduced the deal's appeal, prompting RHB to seek an improved share swap ratio, and possibly cash, people familiar the with the situation said. A central bank directive against CIMB cutting jobs for 24 months after the merger also posed difficulties.

On Tuesday, CIMB shares climbed 14.3 percent as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the deal appeared finished. RHB gained 0.9 percent, while MBSB fell 5.9 percent. Malaysia's benchmark share index was up 0.8 percent.

A failed merger could raise concerns about Malaysian bank governance after state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MBD) missed the repayment of a 2 billion ringgit ($563 million) bridge loan that was due end-December.

The bank troubles come as Malaysia's economy faces sharp falls in oil-related revenue, prompting Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists to warn last month the government might be forced to cut its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2015 to 4.6 percent from 5 percent in 2015. (Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark Potter)