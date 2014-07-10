BRIEF-Aditya Birla Money posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 29.5 million rupees versus loss 625,000 rupees year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd, the country's second and fourth largest lenders respectively, said late on Wednesday that their shares will be suspended from trading on Thursday pending the release of a material announcement.
Loan provider Malaysia Building Society Bhd also said its shares will be suspended on the same day. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* FY ended March 2017 group net interest income 3.97 billion naira