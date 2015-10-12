(Refiles to add dropped words "on year" in second paragraph)
By Yantoultra Ngui and Patturaja Murugaboopathy
KUALA LUMPUR/BENGALURU, Oct 7 Bank deposits in
Malaysia are growing at their slowest pace in more than a decade
as retail funds flee to higher-yielding avenues, weakening
banks' buffers against any unforeseen funding needs at a time
when the economy is losing steam.
Total deposits at commercial banks rose 4.8 percent on year
in July, the least since September 2002, according to the latest
central bank data. Growth is expected to slacken further, with
banks offering unattractive interest rates of 3.1 to 4.0 percent
per annum. Those rates are barely above the inflation rate of
around 3.0. Most Malaysians still prefer property, equities and
other investments than deposits, say analysts.
As deposits slow, banks' loans-to-deposits ratio - a measure
of their liquidity - crept to a record 89.3 percent at the end
of July. Some of the bigger lenders such as Malayan Banking Bhd
are currently operating at loan-to-deposit ratios
above 85-90 percent, according to analysts. They expect the
sector-wide ratio to rise further and liquidity to tighten, even
as loan growth in the Southeast Asian country slows due to a
weaker economy.
Banks have not been idle. They have been raising interest
rates after the central bank increased its overnight policy rate
by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent in July last year.
Competition has also kicked up a notch ahead of a 2019 deadline
to comply with Basel III capital requirements. As banks raise
interest rates to attract deposits, net interest margins - or
the difference between what banks pay on deposits and receive
for loans - will suffer, analysts warn.
"We do not discount the possibility of these banks paying up
(raising rates) for deposits, and this would be negative even
for banks with more liquid balance sheets, as these banks would
likely need to pay up for deposits as well, in order to defend
their market share," an analyst with RHB, a Kuala Lumpur-based
bank, told Reuters.
