By Saeed Azhar and Yantoultra Ngui
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Investment banks
are rushing to court Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
with a range of M&A ideas, convinced its archrival's plan to
acquire two lenders will push Malaysia's top bank to do a deal
of its own.
CIMB Group Holdings' proposal to buy RHB Capital
Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd would
make it the country's biggest bank by assets and give it an
enviable lead in domestic loans.
It comes ahead of a planned partial integration of Southeast
Asian economies that is due to begin by the end of next year,
with countries in the 10-nation alliance keen to build national
champions to bolster their banking systems.
Maybank has expressed interest in RHB in the past, but
bankers familiar with its thinking said the lender would wait to
see if CIMB can successfully pull off the acquisition before
making any M&A moves. If talks fall through, RHB might be back
in its sights.
"Their options include thinking about RHB and other domestic
targets," said a banker who has discussed M&A scenarios with
Maybank officials in the past.
"They don't have to do a deal...but should they do a deal?
They will seriously think about it."
Maybank's CEO Abdul Farid bin Alias is also likely to move
cautiously since he has had less than one year at the helm of
the bank and has no experience integrating two big companies,
they added.
"Everybody is pitching but Maybank seemed very relaxed to
me," said a Hong Kong-based investment banker who has spoken to
Maybank, adding that they were reluctant to run the risk of
overpaying for a bank just to retain their No. 1 ranking.
To bolster its position, Maybank is likely to weigh buying a
domestic bank such as Public Bank Bhd, the nation's
No. 3 lender, or smaller banks such as Alliance Financial Group
Bhd and Bank Islam, banking sources and analysts said.
It might also pursue overseas targets such as Thailand's TMB
Pcl - a bank that sources say it has expressed interest
in before. Bankers declined to be identified as discussions with
Maybank were private.
Asked about possible acquisitions, a Maybank spokeswoman
declined to comment. Public Bank, Alliance, Bank Islam and TMB
declined to comment.
RHB COUNTERBID UNLIKELY
Bankers said CIMB would not have announced its plan to buy
RHB and Malaysia Building Society without assurances from the
major shareholder Employees Provident Fund (EPF), a state
pension fund, that chances of a deal were high. Given that,
Maybank is unlikely to make a bid for RHB while it is still
talking to CIMB, they said.
The EPF owns 41.3 percent of RHB and 65 percent of Malaysia
Building Society. It also owns a 14.5 percent stake in CIMB,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
CIMB and its two targets have a 90 day exclusivity agreement
for talks. Under the deal, CIMB's assets would jump to 614
billion ringgit ($195 billion), topping Maybank's by 6 percent.
Rachel Huang, an analyst at AmResearch, estimates CIMB would
command 25.5 percent of the domestic loan market, beating
Maybank's 17.9 percent.
An enlarged CIMB and Maybank would have similar net profits
at 6.9 billion ringgit and 6.5 billion ringgit respectively. But
CIMB would have many more branches at 550 outlets versus
Maybank's 399, raising the politically sensitive prospect of
needing to cut the size of its network and jobs, according to
Fitch Ratings.
CIMB, under Nazir Razak - the brother of Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak - has been more acquisitive than Maybank
over the past 15 years, snapping up a domestic rival, lenders in
Indonesia and Thailand and businesses owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland. Maybank's biggest acquisition in recent years
was its 2008 purchase of Indonesian Bank BII, a deal
valued at $2.7 billion.
Public Bank, the nation's No. 3 bank, was often cited by
bankers and analysts as a potential target for Maybank, offering
scale with assets of 312.5 billion ringgit ($98 billion) that
are seen as being of sound quality.
But some see Public Bank's size as being tough to swallow.
Pong Teng Siew, head of research at Inter-Pacific Research,
tipped Malaysia's seventh-biggest bank Alliance as a possible
target. Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings may want to
shed its stake in the firm as Malaysia's loan growth slows, he
said. Temasek declined to comment.
Bank Islam, the country's biggest stand-alone Islamic
finance lender, was also cited by one banker as a potential
target because acquiring it would counter moves by CIMB to set
up a mega Islamic bank within its financial group.
($1 = 3.1790 Malaysian ringgits)
