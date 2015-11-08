* Ringgit down around 20 percent against dollar this year
* Malaysia overseas borrowings $98 bln, currency reserves
$94 bln
* Bankers say foreign borrowings mostly offset by dollar
lending
* Current account surplus shrinking, forecast $2.6 bln in
2016
* Corruptions scandal seen creating policy uncertainty
By Vidya Ranganathan
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 To get an idea of how
fragile Malaysia's external account is, consider this: the
amount of foreign money invested in ringgit bonds and the dollar
borrowings of its banks will together more than wipe out the
country's currency reserves.
Eighteen years after being battered by the Asian financial
crisis, Malaysia is once again facing a perilous combination of
heavy short-term overseas borrowings by banks and scarce foreign
exchange reserves.
Add in a festering political scandal and looming interest
rate rises in the United States and the country is showing many
of the symptoms that could presage another currency crisis.
The ringgit has plummeted and credit markets are pricing in
deep concern over Malaysia's external finances. Richer
Malaysians are slowly shifting money abroad.
"It depends on what will be the catalyst that turns the
worry into a crisis," said Patrick Yau, an equity analyst with
Citi in Singapore. "The big question is whether there is enough
funding to prevent a crisis. The system was over-reliant on
foreign funding in the previous crisis."
The foreign currency liabilities of Malaysian banks alone
account for nearly half of the country's $98 billion overseas
borrowings. Overseas investor holdings of Malaysian central bank
and government debt are $47 billion and the country's total
short-term debt has doubled since 2009 to $79 billion.
Bankers in Kuala Lumpur say they have learnt their lesson
from the 1997 crisis, and thus their foreign currency borrowings
are mostly offset by matching dollar lending.
"I think the risk is from the currency volatility," Nazir
Razak, chairman of Malaysia's second-largest bank CIMB, told
Reuters in an interview.
"The risk would be if the currency depreciation results in a
credit event where borrowers really suffer as a result of the
drop in currency, wherein they actually have dollar cost basis.
That is when, on a second order basis, banks will get affected."
CREEPING CRISIS
Such heavy overseas borrowing still carries two potential
risks, however, according to some analysts.
First, offshore banks or even retail investors could
unexpectedly pull back their deposits or funding. At risk would
be the $30 billion of deposits placed by foreigners with
Malaysian banks.
Second, the assets could turn bad if the businesses that
have borrowed the foreign currency cannot repay them.
Either could trigger a vicious downward spiral for the
ringgit, which is already down 19 percent against the
dollar this year.
In a worst-case scenario, Malaysia's $94 billion foreign
currency reserves would fall far short of covering the resulting
funding flows.
Back in 1997, the external borrowing binge was led by
corporates. Short-term debt was 33 percent of total borrowings
of $43.9 billion, while currency reserves were less than $22
billion. The ringgit was overvalued, and Malaysia ran a current
account deficit so was hugely dependent on foreign funding.
Now most analysts assume the resource-rich country's current
account surplus - its earnings from exports of manufactured
goods and liquified natural gas - indemnify it against a balance
of payments crunch.
"If it turns into a run, then they don't have enough
reserves," said Tim Condon, ING's chief Asia economist. "Still,
they don't have to raise money. It's hard to get a balance of
payments crisis in a country running a current account surplus."
POLITICAL DIMENSION
That surplus has nonetheless shrunk rapidly as global oil
prices have tumbled. It is forecast to be just $2.6 billion in
2016, the lowest since Malaysia started running surpluses in
1998.
Meanwhile the ongoing investigations into allegations of
corruption and mismanagement at state fund 1Malaysia Development
Berhad (1MDB), which has racked up debts of $11 billion, have
raised questions around Prime Minister Najib Razak's political
future and the stability the country has long been known for.
"Malaysia is facing a number of issues. Individually they
are all manageable, but it's a question of how they interact,"
said Elaine Koh, a director at Fitch Ratings in Singapore.
Koh thinks the banking system is at an inflection point, but
says it's difficult to tell whether the situation will worsen.
The simmering policy uncertainty, market volatility and
intervention by the central bank have meanwhile led to a fall in
ringgit deposits in the banking system.
As businesses and individuals moved out of ringgit, foreign
currency deposits at local banks rose $3 billion in the third
quarter of this year and $5.7 billion so far this year.
"Fund managers and other institutional investors have been
moving funds away from Malaysia," said Simon Chen, a senior
analyst at rating agency Moody's in Singapore.
Retail deposits however were still growing at a stable pace
and the banking system wasn't showing any signs of funding
stress, Chen said.
"If the deposit outflows persist and to the extent that we
see retail deposits grow at a smaller pace or even contract,
that's when the excess liquidity in the banking system will
decline and funding will become tighter."
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alex
Richardson)