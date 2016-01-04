* Malaysia may suspend bauxite mining due to green concerns
* Bauxite used to make aluminium
* Would interrupt exports to top aluminium producer China
* Seen denting China bauxite stockpiles, not aluminium
production
By Joseph Sipalan and Melanie Burton
KUALA LUMPUR/MELBOURNE, Jan 4 A potential
suspension on bauxite mining in Malaysia, the world's top
exporter of the aluminium-making ingredient, could dent
stockpiles in China but is unlikely to curb breakneck output in
the aluminium sector there, industry and analysts said on
Monday.
The Southeast Asian nation is pushing to suspend bauxite
output due to concerns over its impact on the environment,
threatening to interrupt supply to No.1 aluminium producer
China, a cabinet source said at the weekend.
The councillor in charge of the environment for Malaysia's
main producing state of Pahang, Mohd Soffi Abd Razak, told
Reuters on Monday that Pahang's chief minister and the national
resources minister would make a joint statement on the issue
"very soon".
World prices for aluminium, used in everything from
planes and trains to packaging, sank to their lowest in more
than six years last November as China grapples with oversupply
fuelled by its slowing economy.
That forced China's loss-making industry to band together to
pledge production cuts, with markets looking out for any other
signs output could ease.
"(A suspension in Malaysian bauxite mining) will impact
stockpiles, but it won't impact China's metal production," said
Paul Adkins, managing director of consultancy AZ China. He added
that a three-month ban could shave about 6 million tonnes off
China's current bauxite stockpiles of around 25-30 million
tonnes.
Malaysia accounted for over 40 percent of China's 49 million
tonnes of bauxite imports across January to November last year.
The country's largely unregulated bauxite mining industry
has grown rapidly since Indonesia banned exports of the material
in early 2014, forcing China to seek supplies elsewhere.
But that frenetic growth has sparked uproar over its
environmental impact, with bauxite mining blamed for turning the
waters red on a stretch of coast and surrounding rivers in
eastern peninsula Malaysia last week.
The cabinet wants to temporarily halt bauxite mining until
regulations, licensing and environmental protection can be put
in place, the source told Reuters on Saturday.
Meanwhile, any suspension in mining could see more demand
for material from rivals suppliers such as Australia or India.
Australia's Rio Tinto announced a $1.9 billion
mine expansion in northern Australia late last year.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan in Kula Lumpur and Melanie Burton
in Melbourne; Editing by Joseph Radford)