* Will resume issuing bauxite export permits to clear
stockpiles
* Impact of extended bauxite ban limited -trader
(Adds quotes, details)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Malaysia will extend its
ban on bauxite mining by another three months, effective April
15, in order to clear stockpiles and remove the risk of the
aluminium-making ingredient contaminating the country's rivers,
the environment minister said on Friday.
While lower output at the world's top exporter of bauxite
threatens to interrupt supply to the world's biggest aluminium
producer, China, traders expect the impact to be limited given
China's ample stocks of the raw material.
Malaysia's largely unregulated bauxite mining industry has
boomed in the past two years to meet demand from China, filling
in a supply gap after Indonesia banned exports, but the frenetic
pace of digging has led to a public outcry with many complaining
of water contamination and destruction of the environment.
Late last year, bauxite mining was blamed for turning the
waters and seas red near Kuantan, the capital of Malaysia's
third-largest state and key bauxite producer Pahang, following
which, in January, the government imposed its first three-month
ban on mining the commodity.
"The cabinet today agreed to the ministry's suggestion that
the bauxite moratorium in Kuantan be extended by three more
months," said Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Malaysia's natural
resources and environment minister at a press conference.
"One reason for the moratorium extension is to clear the
stockpile, only then can we clean the stockpile areas. This is
so that we remove the possibility of remnants of the bauxite
stockpile contaminating the river and sea in the event of rain."
Existing bauxite stockpiles in Kuantan must be exported
before the moratorium can be lifted, Wan Junaidi said, adding
that there were 3.6 million tonnes of stocks in Kuantan.
Malaysia had shipped out around 3.5 million tonnes of the
commodity to China in December, but exports dwindled to slightly
under 1 million tonnes in February.
Malaysia will resume issuing bauxite export permits to help
miners clear existing stockpiles, Wan Junaidi said. It had
frozen export permits during the first moratorium.
If producers are unable to clear up stockpiles within three
months, it is up to them to apply for additional extension, the
minister added.
A Singapore-based alumina trader said he expected the impact
of the extended ban to be limited due to China's ample stocks as
well as low metal prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
that have curbed production.
Aluminium prices sank 18 percent last year on a China-driven
supply overhang and have not made any gains so far in 2016.
China may hold more than 20 million tonnes of imported
bauxite stocks, said Xu Hongping, an analyst at China Merchants
Futures. "Their stocks could support five months of production."
"China has also started importing bauxite from Guinea, which
should replace the bulk of demand from Malaysia," Xu said.
