By Anuradha Raghu and Melanie Burton
| KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY
KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY Nov 21 Bauxite mines are
springing up in Malaysia and shipping ever-increasing amounts of
the raw material used for aluminium to China, helping fill a gap
since Indonesia banned ore exports in January in a bid to
encourage value-added processing at home.
China will need around 130 million tonnes of bauxite next
year to feed its fast-growing aluminium industry and must import
about 36.8 million of that, according to consultancy CRU.
"Definitely bauxite imports from Malaysia will increase
significantly next year," said Wan Ling, an analyst with CRU in
Beijing, forecasting the country's shipments to China could
reach 10 million tonnes.
That would be a huge jump: Malaysia supplied just 1.27
million tonnes to China in the first nine months of this year,
although that was 12 times more than the 105,000 tonnes shipped
in the same period of 2013.
Malaysia could prove critical for China's producers as they
scout out alternatives to Indonesian supplies.
"More and more alumina refineries in China are buying
bauxite from Malaysia. They have done some investment in terms
of shipping capability and also infrastructure trying to get
bauxite ... Malaysia looks like a game changer," Ling said.
Kuantan, a district in eastern Peninsular Malaysia
facing the South China Sea, is a hot spot for new bauxite mines.
Ideal Mineral Resources opened one a few months back, director
Johnny Wong told Reuters.
Wong said it was producing about 4,000 tonnes a day and
planned to raise output to 10,000 tonnes in the first quarter of
next year, once monsoon rains subsided.
"A hundred percent goes to China. Not only from us, but from
our area in Kuantan," he said, adding that several Chinese firms
had also started operations recently, both in mining and in
buying from mines in the area.
Some of the miners were taking advantage of underused
infrastructure such as ports put in place by the depressed iron
ore sector, industry sources said.
CALCULATIONS
To offset the absence of Indonesian bauxite, China has also
stepped up imports of alumina, a semi-processed form of bauxite,
from countries such as India. Alumina imports have risen by 58
percent so far this year to 3.9 million tonnes, as bauxite
imports have fallen 47 percent.
Analysts said it was too early to say how much of the
bauxite gap Malaysia may fill in future and that China may still
fall short of its needs from the second half of next year.
"It's very difficult to say exactly what the supply equation
is," said Paul Adkins at Beijing-based consultancy AZ China,
estimating China had around 34 million tonnes of bauxite in
stockpiles.
"Clearly domestic bauxite production is growing strongly
...(plus) all the countries that are contributing a little bit
more this year. But now there is this dark horse (Malaysia)
emerging, which I don't think many foresaw."
The bauxite shortage had threatened to curb an expansion of
China's aluminium capacity, just as more of its aluminium or
semi-finished products found their way onto global markets.
China's aluminium production is expected to rise to 30.65
million tonnes next year from around 28 million this year,
according to CRU figures, as some forms of the metal are
exported in response to severe supply strains outside China.
Western markets are likely to be in deficit this year after
producers shut capacity in response to low prices.
China imposes a 15 percent export tax on primary aluminium,
making it expensive, but exports of semi-finished products,
which do not attract export tax, have risen by 9.8 percent this
year to 2.5 million tonnes.
Citi said last month that bauxite prices had traded around
$60.50 a tonne since April and that any rise was unlikely to
affect aluminium prices since power makes up about half of
production costs.
(Writing by Melanie Burton in Sydney; Editing by Alan Raybould)