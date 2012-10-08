KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 Malaysia's BIMB Holdings Bhd
has obtained approval from the country's central bank
to start talks with Dubai Financial Group to buy out the
latter's 30.5 percent stake in the Southeast Asian country's
oldest Islamic lender, Bank Islam.
"The negotiations are to be completed on or before March 31,
2013," BIMB, which owns a 51 percent stake in Bank Islam and is
Malaysia's second-biggest Sharia bank, said in a local stock
exchange filing on Monday.
The negotiations will also include Malaysian Haji pilgrims
fund Lembaga Tabung Haji, which owns 51.76 percent in BIMB and
18.5 percent in Bank Islam.
Dubai Financial Group is a unit of Dubai Group, against
which three banks began legal proceedings last month in an
unprecedented move to secure repayment of loans in the Gulf
state. The lawsuit against Dubai Group, an investment vehicle
owned by Dubai's ruler, could delay a wider deal on
restructuring $10 billion of debt.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)