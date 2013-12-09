Dec 9 Malaysia's BIMB Holdings Bhd
will issue a 1.7 billion ringgit ($525.75 million) Islamic bond
next year to help raise the $884 million it needs to buy the
remainder of Bank Islam, the country's oldest and largest
standalone Islamic bank.
The 10-year sukuk will be sold in May 2014 to Tabung Haji,
BIMB's biggest stakeholder, in a private placement, a filing to
the central bank on Monday showed.
BIMB's plans were initially rejected by the central bank due
to a proposal to secure the sukuk with shares of the company
.
BIMB in August announced plans to acquire the 49 percent
stake it does not own in Bank Islam held by Dubai Group and
Tabung Haji.
($1 = 3.2335 Malaysian ringgit)
