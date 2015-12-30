KUALA LUMPUR Dec 30 BlackRock, the world's
largest asset manager, said on Wednesday it has sold a luxury
shopping mall in central Kuala Lumpur to Malaysia's Pavilion
Real Estate Investment Trust (Pavilion REIT) for 160
million ringgit ($37.33 million).
BlackRock bought the Intermark Mall along with two corporate
office towers and a hotel for $600 million in 2007 and has
refurbished the complex on prime real estate in Malaysia's
capital.
The sales of one of the office towers and the hotel have
since garnered BlackRock a combined total of $339 million.
BlackRock is also looking to sell an office tower in
Singapore in a deal which reports say could be worth as much as
S$4 billion ($2.83 billion).
Pavilion REIT said in a filing to the Malaysian stock
exchange that the purchase should be complete by the first
quarter of 2016.
($1 = 4.2860 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Webb and
Subhranshu Sahu)