KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 A boat carrying about 100
people has capsized off the western coast of Malaysia near the
busy Strait of Malacca, maritime authorities said on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency
said it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties
in the incident, which took place near the district of Sabak
Bernam in Malaysia's richest state of Selangor.
The agency sent out a rescue team on Thursday morning in
response to a call from fishermen, the spokesman said, but the
team has yet to return.
Media reports said the boat was carrying illegal immigrants,
but maritime officials could not confirm this.
