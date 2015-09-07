(Adds deceased relative's quote)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Sixty-one bodies have been
recovered from an overloaded wooden boat which sank off Malaysia
carrying dozens of Indonesian illegal immigrants, maritime
officials said on Monday.
The dead were mostly men, with one toddler on board, the
maritime agency's search and rescue director, Robert Teh, told
Reuters. Only 20 people are believed to have survived Thursday's
disaster.
"If no more bodies are found today, we may call off the
search and rescue operations tomorrow," Teh said.
The boat is believed to have overturned due to overloading
and bad weather as immigrants were making the journey home for
the Eid al-Adha holiday, officials told reporters on Thursday.
One of the victims, Asminah, was making her first trip home
in three years. Her eldest son, Yan Iqbar, told Reuters that
only he had been told of her visit.
"She wanted to give the family a surprise," he said.
Most of Malaysia's estimated six million legal and illegal
migrant workers are from Indonesia, working on construction
sites, plantations, in factories and in domestic service.
Southeast Asia had a huge migrant crisis in May after boats
carrying thousands of people from Myanmar and Bangladesh were
left at sea following a Thai crackdown on people-smuggling
gangs.
Last week's tragedy occurred at a time when Europe is facing
its biggest refugee crisis with thousands of Middle Eastern
refugees making their way by boat across the Mediterranean.
Hundreds have died.
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Additional reporting by
correspondent in Binjai, Sumatra; Editing by Nick Macfie)