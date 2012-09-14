Sept 14 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by asset size, has successfully priced its US$800 million subordinated notes at a yield of 3.25 percent, it said on Friday.

The 10-year notes were given a rating of BBB+ by Standard & Poor's, and will be traded on exchanges in Singapore and Labuan. The issuance is part of the copany's US$5 billion multi-cuurency medium-term note programme.

"Investors have responded enthusiastically to the opportunity, this exhibits the confidence they have in us. The book size was robust with over US$4.5 billion draw from a well-diversified investor base of over 200 accounts," said President and Chief Executive Abdul Wahid Omar in a statement.

Proceeds will be used for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes, Maybank said. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (alzaquan.amerhamzah@thomsonreuters.com)