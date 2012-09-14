Sept 14 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank),
Malaysia's largest bank by asset size, has successfully priced
its US$800 million subordinated notes at a yield of 3.25
percent, it said on Friday.
The 10-year notes were given a rating of BBB+ by Standard &
Poor's, and will be traded on exchanges in Singapore and Labuan.
The issuance is part of the copany's US$5 billion multi-cuurency
medium-term note programme.
"Investors have responded enthusiastically to the
opportunity, this exhibits the confidence they have in us. The
book size was robust with over US$4.5 billion draw from a
well-diversified investor base of over 200 accounts," said
President and Chief Executive Abdul Wahid Omar in a statement.
Proceeds will be used for working capital, general banking
and other corporate purposes, Maybank said.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
