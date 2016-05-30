KUALA LUMPUR May 30 Malaysia's state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday that it had made a scheduled coupon payment on an Islamic medium term bond, despite an ongoing multi-billion dollar spat with a UAE sovereign fund.

1MDB said it made a 143.75 million ringgit ($34.96 million) coupon payment due on 5 billion ringgit in Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTNs) due in 2039.

"1MDB has ample liquidity to make interest payments and service its current debt obligations," 1MDB's president Arul Kanda Kandasamy said in a statement on Monday.

1MDB is currently in dispute with Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) over interest payments due on two bonds worth a total of $3.5 billion.

($1 = 4.1120 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Eric Meijer)