KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Malaysian palm oil firm
Boustead Plantations Bhd is expected to list on the local stock
exchange on June 26 in a deal that will raise 1 billion ringgit
($311.14 million), two sources with knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
The initial public offering (IPO), which will follow the
$226 million listing of Malaysia's biggest convenience store,
7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd in end-May, will be the largest
in the Southeast Asian nation so far this year.
"The response has been very good," one of the sources said.
"We have just announced the result of the ballot and set an
indicative price at 1.60 ringgit (per share)."
The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised
to speak to the media.
Officials with the company could not be reached for comment.
Boustead Plantations, which controls 40 oil palm estates and
10 mills across Malaysia, is offering a total of 656 million
shares to investors, of which 580 million are new shares,
according to draft prospectus filed in February.
The listing of the company, the plantation arm of
financial-to-defense conglomerate Boustead Holdings Bhd
, comes at a time where Malaysian palm oil prices
are trading at more than four-month lows, having lost
nearly 6 percent so far this year.
But top industry analysts earlier predicted that palm prices
would get a boost from an El Nino climate shift and cling to
3,000 ringgit per tonne beyond June, possibly hitting 3,500
ringgit per tonne later in the year, if the crop-damaging
weather phenomenon disrupts production.
"Generally the plantation sector is a good business because
the profit is almost guaranteed, if you look at the historical
track record of all plantations companies in Malaysia," said
Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Alan Lim.
About 24.9 percent, or 163.6 million Boustead Plantations
shares will be allocated to institutional investors with the
rest for retail investors. From the institutional tranche, 125.2
million shares are being sold to bumiputra investors, the
prospectus showed.
Bumiputra are ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in
Malaysia who receive preferential treatment in business, housing
and education under a decades-old government policy.
Indigenous "bumiputra" institutions and individuals have
first refusal over the offer, under the so-called Ministry of
International Trade and Industry tranche.
Malaysia is the world's No.2 grower of palm oil after
Indonesia, supplying the tropical commodity to major consumers
including China, India, Europe and the Middle East to be used as
fuel as well as an ingredient to make foodstuff, soaps and
cosmetics.
The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was trading between 2,499-2,531 ringgit per
tonne on Thursday.
Affin Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Maybank Investment
Bank are the global co-ordinators of the deal.
($1 = 3.2140 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Matt Driskill)