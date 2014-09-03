KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 Directors of Malaysia's BP
Healthcare, a diagnostics-to-laboratory medical group, plan to
raise up to 500 million ringgit ($157 million) through a special
purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) listing next year, according
to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
A SPAC is a shell company with no assets. It is set up with
the intention of buying firms, usually within 2-3 years of
listing, that will later be folded into the business.
Malaysia has seen a flurry of SPAC listings in recent years,
most of them related to the oil and gas sector.
BP Healthcare's plan is the latest sign that the SPAC model is
spreading to other industries, after Chemara Palmea Holdings Bhd
said last month it plans Malaysia's first plantation SPAC
listing in a deal worth 650 million ringgit.
The healthcare SPAC will use funds from the IPO to buy
medical businesses, the sources said.
"They are planning to file the IPO application next month,"
one of the sources said, declining to be identified as the
matter had not been officially announced.
A BP Healthcare official declined to comment.
The planned listing comes as healthcare spending in
Southeast Asia is expected to climb, driven by growing and
ageing populations as well as higher incomes. The number of
people over 65 in Southeast Asia is forecast to reach 36 million
by 2020 from 25 million in 2010, according to analysts.
Unlisted BP Healthcare is Southeast Asia's largest medical
diagnostic chain, with some 50 diagnostic centres, according to
its official website.
SPACs, common in the West but still rare in Asia, attract
investors who hope a team of experienced industry executives can
translate seed money into profits down the road. They are also
drawn to bonus giveaways such as warrants attached to shares
bought during IPOs.
Malaysia late last year tightened rules on SPACs to assure
investors their money will be secure in the months or years that
shell companies might take to find an income-generating asset.
