KUALA LUMPUR Oct 20 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak presents the government's 2017 budget on Oct. 21.
Below are some items that could feature in the coming year's
budget, according to analysts' research notes and Malaysian
media reports.
CASH AID
Bank RHB foresees a 100 ringgit ($24.07) hike in cash
handouts for low-income households, bumping up the allocation to
about 6.6 billion ringgit next year in a bid to stimulate
consumer spending. For 2016, it was increased by 50 ringgit to
1,000 ringgit per household.
GST
The government will likely maintain the goods and services
tax introduced in April 2015, at 6 percent to avoid any
disruption to household expenses and cost of doing business,
says asset management firm Affin Hwang.
CORPORATE TAX
Affin Hwang thinks a 1 percentage point cut to corporate tax
effective, effective in 2018, will be announced. The rate was
cut by 1 percentage point this year to 24 percent.
PERSONAL INCOME TAX
There will likely be no cut to personal income tax rates,
though there may be more provisions for tax relief next year,
according to Maybank Investment Bank.
BIMB Securities said the government may increase tax income
relief for "lower middle income" individuals. It says the size
of the tax deductions they can claim for themselves and for
children below aged 18 may be increased to 2,500 ringgit from
2,000 ringgit. Relief for a taxpayer whose spouse has no income
may be increased to 4,500 ringgit from 4,000 ringgit, BIMB said.
INDUSTRIES
Prime Minister Najib Razak has said the 2017 budget will
also focus on industries reeling from the sluggish global
economy.
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS
Budget 2017 will likely firm up details of major
infrastructure projects that have yet to take off to maintain
momentum in the sector to support growth, says Maybank IB. These
would include highway and public transport projects in the
peninsula and Sabah, and a timeline for the implementation of
the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project.
SUBSIDY CUTS
Further cuts may be made to subsidies for daily necessities
such as flour, cooking oil and cooking gas, according to RHB,
though these will likely be at a gradual and moderate pace.
FIRST-TIME HOUSEBUYERS
First-time housebuyers may have more funds to use for
downpayments on properties through the Employees Providence Fund
(EPF), says Affin Hwang. Second Finance Minister Johari Abdul
Ghani said the government is studying a proposal to increase the
allocation for funds available for low-cost housing purchases
under the EPF to 40 percent from 30 percent of a savings
account.
RHB expects the First House Deposit Financing scheme to be
extended to more buyers. It was introduced this year with an
allocation of 200 million ringgit, aimed at helping up to 30,000
first-time house buyers with downpayments.
BIMB Securities expects the government to relax loan
assessment methods to boost home ownership.
SUPPORT FOR SMALL BUSINESS
A cabinet minister has said there might be more incentives
for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He said SMEs
contributed 35.9 percent to GDP in 2015, and account for over 98
percent of all businesses nationwide.
CAR EXCISE DUTY CUTS
Chinese newspaper Sin Chew Daily said the government is
mulling an exemption for first-time car buyers from excise
duties for local and imported small car models assembled in
Malaysia, with projected savings of up to 2,000 ringgit.
($1 = 4.1550 ringgit)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)