By Joseph Sipalan
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia is banking on
domestic demand and a recovery in global commodities prices to
help it grow slightly faster in 2017 and reduce its large budget
deficit.
The government projects that Southeast Asia's third-largest
economy should grow 4-5 percent next year. In January, it had to
slash its 2016 budget lower this year's growth forecast to
4.0-4.5 percent as revenue plummeted when oil fell to $30 a
barrel.
The forecast was contained in the government's annual
economic report, which was released just ahead of Prime Minister
Najib Razak's announcement of the 2017 budget.
"We will continue to ensure economic indicators - such as
inflation levels, growth rates and debt levels - remain strong
and resilient, reflecting the core fundamentals of the economy,"
Najib said on Thursday.
Malaysia's current account surplus is expected to shrink
further - narrowing to 14.8 billion ringgit ($3.54 billion) in
2017 from 16.4 billion ringgit this year and 34.7 billion
ringgit in 2015.
The government led by Najib, who might call an early
election in 2017, forecast a budget deficit to 40.3 billion
ringgit or 3 percent of GDP for the coming year.
That would be a slight improvement on the 3.1 percent target
for 2016. But in the first half of this year, the budget
deficit reached 5.6 percent. Ratings agencies have warned of a
possible downgrade if the budget deficit is too large.
Global oil prices have recovered somewhat this year amid
expectations that OPEC-member countries will agree on a
production cut at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 30.
The global price is important to Malaysia, which exports oil
and natural gas, and the higher oil level has buoyed the ringgit
currency <MYR+, which hit its strongest level in over a week on
Thursday.
STRONGER EXPORTS SEEN
In 2017, government revenue is seen rising by 3.4 percent to
219.7 billion ringgit next year, after a decline of 3 percent
this year, as higher tax collections, including 40 billion
ringgit expected from the goods and services tax (GST), offsets
a drop in oil revenue.
The economic report says demand in the private sector will
be a key driver of the economy in 2017, and will be supported by
"pro-growth fiscal and accommodative monetary policies" and a
stable inflation rate of between 2 and 3 percent.
The government also sees expansion across all five of its
key sectors - services, manufacturing, agriculture, mining and
construction - on expectation that gross exports will grow 2.7
percent in 2017, compared with the projected 1.1 percent rate
this year.
Leading the exports push will be a projected 4.1 percent
expansion in manufacturing, largely supported by sustained
demand for electrical and electronic goods.
The world's second-largest exporter of natural gas expects
to reverse the decline in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports
once the Petronas floating LNG 1 rig comes online next year,
adding 1.2 million tonnes to annual production to push a 1.4
percent expansion in total output.
The government also expects agriculture to grow by 1.5
percent in 2017 after a projected contraction of 3.3 percent
this year, as demand for oil palm and rubber is seen improving.
Total government debt is expected to go down to 53.2 percent
of GDP this year. In 2015, government debt was at 54.5 percent,
just shy of Malaysia's 55 percent debt ceiling.
($1 = 4.1850 ringgit)
(Editing by Praveen Menon and Richard Borsuk)