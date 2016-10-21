By Emily Chow
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Palm oil production in
Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, is forecast to
rise in 2017 by 5.6 percent from this year on better yields and
an expansion in matured areas, the government said on Friday.
Malaysian output is expected to fall 9.8 percent to 18
million tonnes in 2016, while yields are estimated to decline
5.3 percent, according to forecasts in the government's annual
economic report just ahead of Prime Minister Najib Razak's
announcement of the 2017 budget.
This year, Malaysia's palm oil production was sapped by dry
weather conditions related to the El Nino weather phenomenon
that typically brings a hot, dry conditions to Southeast Asia.
"In 2016, the price (average CPO price) is expected to
stabilize at around 2,500 ringgit per tonne as production is
expected to improve in tandem with the fading of El Nino effect
during the second half of the year," said the report.
"The ending of the El Nino weather condition is expected to
increase production of CPO for the remaining of the year."
Benchmark futures prices of the tropical oil
surged to the highest in over two years on Tuesday and has
gained about 9 percent so far this year. It last traded at 2,702
ringgit ($645) per tonne at the mid-day break on Friday, down
0.6 percent. Futures have averaged 2,547.52 ringgit so far this
year.
($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)