By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 11 The global economic
doldrums may have weighed on businesses around the world, but in
Malaysia a luxury hand-crafted carmaker struggles to keep up
with demand as orders pour in from China and the Middle East.
Some customers are willing to wait nearly two years for
their Bufori vehicle, which costs anywhere from
$150,000-$350,000 and can contain unique touches at the buyer's
request, ranging from built-in vaults to pearl-studded
interiors.
One such customer is eHong Tan, a Malaysian green technology
entrepreneur and tea connoisseur, who asked for her Bufori to be
fitted with tea-making and aromatherapy features.
"I love drinking Chinese tea. The car allows me to make tea
and drink it while I'm traveling," said Tan, adding that both
are "unique and satisfying" creature comforts that she had
always wanted.
The hefty price tag does little to dampen the car's
popularity among Asia's rich, whose number of high net worth
individuals overtook North America for the first time last year
as wealth in Thailand and Indonesia surged almost ten percent,
according to the Asia-Pacific Wealth report.
Bufori's founder and managing director, Gerry Khouri, said
he first started the company in his native Australia in 1987,
but decided to move to Malaysia in the early 90s when demand
from the region began to jump.
In the past three years, orders for his Buforis, which he
says is the only fully handmade car produced in Asia, have
steadily risen 15-20 percent each year.
"China and Middle East are probably our two biggest markets
right now," said Khouri, adding that he also gets orders from
Southeast Asian countries, Hong Kong, Japan and Europe.
"There's a lot of promise here -- that's what brought us to
Malaysia and kept us here," Khouri said. The country hosts
Bufori's only plant where customers can visit to see their cars
being made. Showrooms are found in Sydney and Shanghai.
"The beautiful thing is I get to see it built from the
beginning to end, like watching a baby growing up," said Tan.
Khouri, who built his first car in his backyard at only 21,
says that while the Bufori kept its trademark classic designs,
the cars' performance itself is "in a class of its own".
The Geneva, a 4-door luxury limousine with elegant curves
and a long running board, is powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine
boasting up to 470 horsepower and 630 Newton meters (Nm) of
torque.
"These are exclusive, very elite. You've got to be very
special to own one of these cars," he said.
But Khouri admits that the long waiting list can push some
customers to competitors such as Bentley and Rolls Royce.
"These cars are made by hand. No machines -- look around
you, it's just people," he says, gesturing around the 50,000
square foot (4,645 square meter) factory in the outskirts of
Kuala Lumpur where workers are busy fitting custom-made parts
and molding the Bufori's classic body.
Upstairs, in the upholstery and interior section, leather is
cut and stitched by hand while engineers put together electronic
controls.
"You can't speed up people like a machine," he added.
With around a hundred workers, the factory makes only 60
cars worldwide per annum -- a fraction of its 300 target, with
the limited workforce and the long hours it takes to complete a
car dragging down production.
"Our problem is our demand exceeds our capacity. We're not
in the situation where we can produce enough vehicles to meet
the demand worldwide," says Khouri.
"It sounds like a crazy problem to have - but it's serious
because we are losing sales everyday."
Khouri wants to set up more factories to speed up production
but is wary, wanting to preserve the quality.
"Bufori cars are very labor-intensive and dependent on
people. We might compromise the quality which is something we
don't want to do," he added.
The Bufori La Joya coupe takes 3,500 man hours to complete
while the Geneva saloon needs 9,000 man hours.
"That's ridiculous in the overall scheme of things. If you
look at a mass producer carmaker, even 50 man hours is taking
too much," says Khouri.
But customers who chose to be patient have no regrets.
"It is worth the wait," says Tan, whose car took 20 months
to finish. "It's more than a car. To me, the Bufori is an art."
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Elaine Lies)