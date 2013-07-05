Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14 -filing
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 Malaysian offshore oil services company Bumi Armada Berhad said on Friday that its Russian arm had won a 567.6 million ringgit ($178.34 million) supplementary deal from Russia's Lukoil.
The firm, controlled by the country's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, said in a stock exchange filing that the engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning contract relates to the Filanovsky and Korchagin field in Russia's part of the Caspian Sea.
Most of the construction work is expected to be carried out and completed in 2015.
In April 2012, Bumi Armada won a $200 million engineering, procurement, installation and pre-commissioning contract from Lukoil.
($1 = 3.1827 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran. Editing by Jane Merriman)
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
MEXICO CITY, April 13 The former chief executive of a Mexican oil services company arrested over a loan scandal that inflicted hefty losses on Citigroup Inc's local Banamex unit was released from prison on Thursday, an official in the city government said.