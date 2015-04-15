(Corrects Electrogas Malta details in paragraphs 3,4)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Malaysian oil field
services firm Bumi Armada Bhd has won contracts worth
$300 million to provide a floating storage unit in Delimara,
Malta, to ElectroGas Malta Limited, it said on Tuesday.
The contracts are for a period of 18 years and 2 months from
2016, Bumi Armada said in an announcement to the stock exchange.
ElectroGas Malta (EGM) is a joint venture company between
four entities, including Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, a
subsidiary of Siemens AG's finance arm.
EGM was awarded contracts by Enemalta Corporation, the
national electricity company of Malta that is majority owned by
the government.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna Leong; Editing
by Mark Potter)