The staff exodus at Bursa Malaysia Bhd may have escalated into a cause for concern with the Securities Commission (SC) ordering a probe into the reasons why so many experienced people had left the exchange holding company.

Bursa Malaysia, which may have lost as many as 150 staff, including some heads of departments, has begun an internal investigation into the issue.

"SC is concerned with the major loss. So they have called for the board to probe the matter," one source familiar with the investigation told The Malaysian Reserve.

The bulk of the attrition took place after Tajuddin Atan came on board as the chief executive officer of Bursa Malaysia in April 2011, with a few more leaving last week after the company's salary adjustment and bonus payout.-Malaysian Reserve.

