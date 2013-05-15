By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR May 15 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak, whose poor showing in a general election earlier
this month has left him vulnerable, announced a cabinet on
Wednesday that was packed with Malay conservatives and
strikingly short of representatives from the Chinese minority.
Although Najib included some younger elements from his
Barisan Nasional coalition and a non-partisan banker and an
anti-corruption activist in the line-up, most of the key posts
were retained by established leaders of his United Malays
National Organisation (UMNO).
Muhyiddin Yassin remained deputy prime minister while Zahid
Hamidi was named home (interior) minister, swapping portfolios
with Najib's cousin Hishammuddin Hussein, who is the new defence
minister.
The main Chinese party allied with the ruling coalition
declined to take up cabinet posts after a dismal showing in the
May 5 election, and of the two Chinese in the 57-member cabinet,
one is non-partisan, while the other, a deputy minister, is from
a regional party. The previous cabinet had six full ministers
from the minority group.
"He has tried to appease the conservatives but he is also
reaching out with a reformist message to appeal to the younger
generation of voters," said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the S.
Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore's
Nanyang Technological University (NTU).
Najib's coalition recorded its worst ever result in the
election, and lost the popular vote for the first time. Its
majority in parliament was reduced.
Najib blamed the poor showing on a "Chinese tsunami," a
remark that stirred up tensions between the majority ethnic
Malays represented by UMNO and Chinese, who overwhelmingly voted
for a three-party opposition alliance.
Critics have said the coalition was also abandoned by urban
voters on complaints of rising corruption and ballooning living
costs, despite a series of cash handouts.
Malays make up about 60 percent of the 28 million people,
while Chinese comprise more than 25 percent. The country also
has a significant minority of ethnic Indians.
UMNO, which dominates Barisan, now faces a leadership
election in October or November that is likely to be fought
between traditional and reformist wings. Najib may have to step
down, ruling party sources have told Reuters.
"DISLOYALTY"
Conservatives have blamed ethnic polarisation and Chinese
"disloyalty" for the election result while reformists have urged
Najib to expand steps to make UMNO more inclusive beyond its
base of poor, rural Malays.
Malaysia's former and longest-serving prime minister,
Mahathir Mohamad, a powerful figure in UMNO, was quoted by local
media as saying "ungrateful Chinese" and "greedy Malays" were to
blame for the result.
Many members of the cabinet are seen as Mahathir loyalists,
while his son has been named the chief minister of Kedah state,
a powerful regional post. The state of Johor, near Singapore,
also has a chief minister linked to Mahathir.
"Divisions have opened up in Malaysian society," Najib said.
"Now it is time for all of us, in government and beyond, to put
the bitterness behind us, and work towards national
reconciliation."
In a gesture to concerns over corruption, Najib handed a
post in his department to Transparency International (Malaysia)
President Paul Low, one of the two Chinese ministers.
In a nod to corporate expertise, he also appointed Wahid
Omar, chief executive officer of Malaysia's largest bank Maybank
, to the post of economic planning minister.
Wahid joins former Malaysia Airlines CEO Idris
Jala, who was retained to continue the country's $444 billion
economic transformation programme that was launched in 2009.
UMNO youth leader Khairy Jamaluddin, a reformist, was
appointed as Youth and Sports Minister.
"Najib has made a gesture, he appointed Khairy and it is
known that Mahathir doesn't like him. So Najib is stepping a
little out of Mahathir's shadow," said Oh, the senior fellow at
NTU.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Raju Gopalakrishnan)