(Corrects first paragraph. Mondelez, not Kraft, is Cadbury's
parent firm)
KUALA LUMPUR May 29 Muslim retail and consumer
groups in Malaysia on Thursday called for a boycott of products
made by Britain-based confectioner Cadbury and its parent
Mondelez International Inc, after two chocolate
varieties were found to have infringed Islamic rules by
containing pork DNA.
Cadbury Malaysia on Monday recalled the Dairy Milk
chocolates after the finding by Malaysian authorities in a
random test.
Products in the Muslim majority Southeast Asian nation are
regularly checked to ensure they are halal, or permissible
according to Islamic law.
Cadbury Malaysia only sells to the local market. Mondelez's
Malaysia sales are a small fraction of the around 15 percent of
its revenues that come from the Asia-Pacific region, but
concerns over halal standards could jeopardise sales in bigger
Muslim markets, such as Indonesia and the Middle East.
A Muslim retail group said on Thursday the 800 stores it
represents would be asked to stop selling all products made by
Cadbury, Mondelez and U.S. food giant Kraft, which acquired
Cadbury in 2010 in a $19-billion deal.
Kraft subsequently spun off its North American grocery
business as Kraft Foods Group. Mondelez is the name of
what remains of Kraft Foods Inc after the spin-off. Its brands
include Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, which were among more
than a dozen products the Muslim groups urged Malaysians to
boycott.
"This will teach all companies in Malaysia to maintain and
protect the sensitivities of Malaysians," Sheikh Abdul Kareem
Khadaied, the head of research with the Muslim Consumers
Association Malaysia, told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.
He said the companies should have apologised and recalled
all their products voluntarily.
"This is an issue that cuts across religion," he told
Reuters. "It affects the vegetarians as much as it affects the
Muslims."
Cadbury Malaysia said in a statement this week that it was
working closely with the Islamic Affairs Department to ensure
its products meet halal guidelines. It said the authorities were
running more tests and would announce the results within a week.
A spokeswoman for Cadbury Malaysia declined to respond on
Thursday to the call for a nationwide boycott.
The Muslim retail and consumer groups said a full boycott of
Cadbury and other products was needed because the contamination
was unlikely to have been limited to just the two types of
chocolate.
"Although only two products were listed as contaminated,
since the same mechanism is used to produce other products,
doubt exists in our minds that all products could be exposed to
the same contamination," said Bazeer Ahmad, an adviser with the
Malaysian Muslim Wholesalers and Retailers Association.
Besides pork, items considered non-halal by Muslims include
alcohol and the meat of animals and birds that have not been
slaughtered according to Islamic rites.
