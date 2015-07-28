KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 Malaysia's state-backed
mortgage lender Cagamas Bhd said on Tuesday that it
has made its debut on the Singapore dollar bond market under a
$2.5 billion conventional multi- currency medium term notes
programme.
The Singapore dollar-denominated paper, with a maturity of
three years, carries an issue rating of A3 by Moody's and closed
at a spread of 50 basis points over the corresponding Singapore
swap offer rates, Cagamas said in a press statement.
The bond is issued through Cagamas's wholly owned unit
Cagamas Global Plc, according to the statement.
Cagamas did not disclose the size of the offer but according
to a report by Moody's on Monday, Cagamas's issuance amounted to
as much as 100 million Singapore dollars ($73 million).
($1 = 1.3672 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Greg Mahlich)