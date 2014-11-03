KUALA LUMPUR Nov 3 Malaysia's state-backed
mortgage lender Cagamas said on Monday it has completed the
issuance of HK$1 billion (129 million US dollars) in 3 1/2 year
medium term notes, its second foreign currency issuance this
year.
Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of
housing loans to promote home ownership, is Malaysia's second
largest issuer of debt instruments behind the government.
It made its overseas bond market debut in September after
pricing a 1.5 billion renminbi placing of three-year senior
unsecured notes at a 3.7 percent annual yield.
(1 US dollar = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)
