KUALA LUMPUR Nov 19 Malaysia's Cagamas Bhd announced on Thursday the issuance of 1.5 billion ringgit ($345.54 million) in bond and notes, in multiple tranches for tenures ranging between 3 months to 20 years.

The issuances, comprising both conventional and Islamic debt, or sukuk, exceeded the initial issuance size of 1 billion ringgit due to strong demand from investors.

The state-backed mortgage lender said in a statement that the proceeds will be used to fund the purchases of mortgage loans and Islamic house financing.

Mounting expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates have resulted in higher yields for Malaysian Government Securities (MGS), said chief executive officer Chung Chee Leong in the statement.

He said that the mortage lender had decided to press ahead with the issue regardless of a difficult market environment.

"Notwithstanding the challenges, we believe in the strong domestic liquidity positions and the continued support from domestic investors for local currency corporate issuances; hence we decided to open the order book on 13 November 2015," he said.

Cagamas is Malaysia's second-largest issuer of debt instruments behind the government. It provides liquidity to primary lenders of housing loans to promote home ownership, issuing bonds and sukuk to make those purchases.

Malaysia's central bank, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and RHB Bank own stakes in Cagamas. ($1 = 4.3410 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)