RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust , a Malaysia-based shopping mall real estate investment trust (REIT), is selling up to 190.8 million new units worth up to $68.2 million in a bookbuilding process on Wednesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The REIT, with a market value of 2.44 billion ringgit ($650.75 million), is selling the units at between 1.31 ringgit and 1.34 ringgit per unit, according to the term sheet. That is 2.2-4.4 percent lower than its closing price of 1.37 ringgit per unit on Wednesday.
The proceeds will be used to part finance the acquisition of Tropicana City Mall and Tropicana City Office Tower in the state of Selangor, the sheet showed.
CIMB Investment Bank is the joint bookrunner of the deal, the sheet showed. ($1 = 3.7495 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Susan Fenton)
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.