(Adds dropped word "Exchange" in paragraph 2)
KUALA LUMPUR May 24 Malaysian billionaire
Vincent Tan is exploring an IPO of U.K football team Cardiff
City as early as this year, people with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters, in a deal that would follow the team's recent
promotion to the Premier League.
Cardiff City would be the second Premier League team to
float shares in a year, after Manchester United listed
on the New York Stock Exchange, raising $233.2 million in the
largest sports team IPO ever.
The process is in its early stages, the people said, with
details on the timing, size and listing venue subject to change.
Tan, who owns 36.1 percent of the club and is the former
chairman of conglomerate Berjaya Group, has engaged at least one
investment bank to lead the process, according to the people.
The initial plan is to list the club on the Kuala Lumpur
Stock Exchange, one of the people said. The deal is expected to
be completed as early as this year, another person said.
Tan was unavailable for comment.
He is Malaysia's tenth richest person with a net worth of
$1.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Cardiff City were promoted to the English Premier League
last month after a 51-year absence.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Edwina Gibbs)