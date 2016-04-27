KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia said on
Wednesday it has appointed Muhammad Ibrahim as the new governor
of the central bank, after months of market speculation and
uncertainty ahead of the retirement of longstanding chief Zeti
Akhtar Aziz.
Muhammad, who is currently a deputy governor, will take over
effective May 1, according to a statement from the Prime
Minister's office.
"I am confident that under Muhammad's leadership, Bank
Negara Malaysia can continue its service in helping the
government, providing advice and views for catalyzing the
country's economic growth, as well as administer monetary policy
and overseeing the country's financial industry, including
continuing Bank Negara Malaysia's efforts to grow the financial
industry," Prime Minister Najib Razak said in the statement.
Zeti is stepping down on April 30 as Bank Negara Malaysia
(BNM) governor after 16 years at the helm. She is widely
respected and credited for both steady policy making and pushing
reforms such as the independence of the central bank.
Muhammad is a member of the central bank's monetary policy
committee and sits as an independent director on the board of
national oil firm Petronas.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)