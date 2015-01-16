KUALA LUMPUR Jan 16 Malaysia's central bank
said on Friday it had "moved on" from the use of controls to
manage capital flows.
"Malaysia has moved on from the reliance on controls to
manage capital flows," the central bank said in a statement to
Reuters.
"We are now in a period when the economy has been on a
steady growth path with a low level of unemployment for several
years," said the central bank.
Malaysia's economy is facing a challenging year amidst
pressure from a weakening currency and falling oil prices.
"Extreme measures such as capital controls are for extreme
periods. We are certainly not experiencing such extreme
conditions," it said.
