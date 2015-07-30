(Adds details)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia's central bank on
Thursday denied rumours circulating in local media and financial
markets that its governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz has resigned.
When asked to comment on the rumour, a central bank
spokeswoman said: "This is not true."
Rumours have circulated that Zeti has been under pressure to
resign from her post amid investigations into 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB), a fund under the purview of the
finance ministry.
A task force comprising of the central bank, the
attorney-general's office, the police department and the
anti-corruption commission are investigating allegations of
graft and financial mismanagement in 1MDB.
The fund's advisory board is chaired by prime minister Najib
Razak and has debts of over $11 billion.
On Tuesday, the government announced that attorney-general
Gani Patail was replaced due to poor health. On the same day,
Najib sacked his deputy after he had called on Najib publicly to
explain the situation around 1MDB.
A Wall Street Journal report earlier this month said that
investigators in the 1MDB probe had traced $700 million in funds
deposited into bank accounts belonging to Najib.
Reuters has not verified the report.
Authorities have said that investigations are expected to
completed by the end of the year.
A PhD holder in monetary and international economics from
the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, Zeti was
credited by financial experts worldwide for managing the
Malaysian economy during two financial crisis in 1998 and 2008.
Having helmed Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for the past 15
years, Zeti has pushed for the diversification of the country's
economy - reducing dependency on commodities, branching out into
the manufacturing industry and raising domestic consumption.
Economists have lauded Zeti for Malaysia's solid economic
fundamentals, despite the ringgit's recent decline over
uncertainties in market sentiment.
Malaysia's ringgit has weakened drastically since the slide
in commodities prices in September 2014. It is the worst
performing emerging Asia currency this year but has largely
stayed flat the past three days. It closed at 3.8150 against the
U.S dollar on Thursday.
Traders have said that BNM intervened to support the ringgit
earlier this month, before it was allowed to slide below levels
in 1998 when a dollar peg was introduced. The ringgit is near a
17-year low this week.
Malaysia's benchmark stock index has dropped 0.99
percent so far this week, outperforming the MSCI AC Asia ex
Japan Index's 1.2 percent decline.
($1 = 3.8150 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Trinna Leong; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore and Jeremy Laurence)