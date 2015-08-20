KUALA LUMPUR Aug 20 Malaysia's central bank on
Thursday denied reports that it has issued a circular
prohibiting local banks from taking orders for transactions from
offshore banks at the daily fixing rates, according to a
spokeswoman.
Local newspaper The Sun reported earlier on Thursday that
the central bank, or Bank Negara Malaysia, has issued the ban
after the ringgit plunged to 4.10 to the dollar last Friday.
Foreign exchange reserves also dropped to below the $100 billion
threshold in July.
"There is no such thing," Bank Negara Malaysia's spokeswoman
said when contacted by phone.
The ringgit is the worst performing emerging Asian currency
this year, and has fallen to pre-peg 17-year lows. Analysts say
one reason is reduced confidence in Malaysia as indebted state
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd is being probed for
financial mismanagement, triggering a political crisis for Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)