(Repeats to attach to alerts)
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 Malaysia's central bank
said on Tuesday that the country's pilgrimage fund, Lembaga
Tabung Haji, has taken appropriate measures to strengthen its
risk management practices.
The central bank statement comes after local media reported
a leaked letter allegedly from the central bank warning the fund
of its slipping reserves, and that it had insufficient reserve
levels to pay its depositors dividends this year.
"The institution has proactively taken appropriate measures
to further strengthen its risk management practices, both on its
own initiative and in response to earlier engagements with the
(Central) Bank," it said in a statement, referring to Lembaga
Tabung Haji.
The statement added that the central bank will monitor
significant non-bank financial institutions that are linked to
the financial system.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sam Holmes)