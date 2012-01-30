KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 Malaysia's central
bank said on Monday it plans to further develop its domestic
financial markets by allowing licensed onshore banks to trade
foreign currencies against other currencies and offer
ringgit-based interest rate derivatives to non-bank
non-residents.
The measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, will help
enhance competitiveness in the southeast Asian economy, the
central bank said in a statement on Monday.
"The above measures will contribute towards increasing the
liquidity, depth and participation of a wider range of players
in the domestic financial markets," the central bank said.
The central bank also said residents are allowed to convert
their existing ringgit or foreign currency obligations into
another currency. For a text on the announcement, see
The measures are part of a 10-year financial sector
blueprint to open up the industry to more foreign investment as
the government tries to put the economy back on investors' radar
ahead of general elections expected this year.
"These measures are designed to further liberalise the
foreign exchange and money markets, bringing local banks on par
with their peers overseas," said Azrul Azwar Ahmad Tajudin,
chief economist at Bank Islam.
