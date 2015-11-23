(Adds comments from Premier Li, market reaction)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 23 China will buy more
Malaysian government bonds and give the country a 50 billion
yuan ($7.83 billion) quota to invest in Chinese stocks and bonds
as it looks to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia.
Premier Li Keqiang announced the moves at a business forum
in Kuala Lumpur, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.
Li was in Kuala Lumpur for the Association for Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit that ended on Sunday. He was due to
hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday.
China said on Sunday it is offering $10 billion in
infrastructure loans to Southeast Asian countries along with aid
to the region's underdeveloped states, as it seeks to expand its
influence in the developing world.
Beijing's relations with Southeast Asian countries have
strained recently over China's reclamation and construction in
disputed South China Sea islands.
Li also said China will buy more Malaysian treasury bonds to
help stabilise its financial markets.
"Inflation is peaking and currencies depreciate. It is
imperative to stabilise the financial market. So, we want assume
a market role by purchasing your treasury bonds," he said at the
Malaysia-China economic forum.
Malaysia's bond and stock markets were largely unmoved by
the news.
Investor confidence in the country has faltered as weak
commodity prices take a toll on the economy and a scandal at an
indebted state fund raises questions over Prime Minister Najib
Razak's leadership.
The ringgit is the worst-performing emerging market
currency in Asia so far this year, having lost 19 percent of its
value against the U.S. dollar, while the country's benchmark
stock index is down about 6 percent.
Malaysia posted its slowest economic growth and smallest
current account surplus in over two years in the third quarter.
Malaysia will also be allowed to invest in China's capital
markets through its new quota in the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investors (RQFII) plan, Li said.
Neighbouring Singapore said earlier this month that China
had doubled its quota to 100 billion yuan ($15.72 billion).
China is Malaysia's largest trade partner and they have
close diplomatic ties.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Kim
Coghill)