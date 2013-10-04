KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Chinese President Xi Jinping
said on Friday he and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had
agreed to elevate ties to a "comprehensive strategic
partnership", aiming to boost military cooperation and nearly
triple two-way trade to $160 billion by 2017.
The Chinese and Malaysian leaders spoke soon after U.S.
President Barack Obama cancelled a week-long tour of four Asian
nations due to the U.S. government shutdown.
Najib said he agreed with Xi, who is visiting Malaysia ahead
the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Indonesia, to
encourage more joint military exercises and visits between the
nations.
China is already Malaysia's largest trading partner, with
two-way trade last year totalling 181 billion ringgit ($57
billion).