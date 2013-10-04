* China, Malaysia boost ties hours after Obama cancels Asia
trip
* Xi, Najib boost military cooperation
* China-Malaysia trade seen tripling to $160 bln by 2017
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 China and Malaysia agreed on
Friday to elevate bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic
partnership", aiming to boost military cooperation and nearly
triple two-way trade to $160 billion by 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak spoke soon after U.S. President Barack Obama
cancelled a week-long tour of four Asian nations, including
Malaysia, due to the U.S. government shutdown.
Najib said he agreed with Xi, who is visiting Malaysia ahead
the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Indonesia that
Obama was to have attended, to encourage more joint military
exercises and visits between the nations.
China is already Malaysia's largest trading partner, with
two-way trade last year totalling 181 billion ringgit ($57
billion). Trade between the two countries, which rose at an
average annual of 15.7 percent between 2002 and 2012, is
expected to hit $70 billion by the end of this year.
"We have agreed to strengthen our partnership with naval
defence, joint military exercises to combat terrorism and
promote security," Xi told a news conference in the Malaysian
administrative capital Putrajaya.
"This will create a sound environment for peace and the
prosperity of both countries," he said.
The two leaders declined to answer questions from reporters.
China has been steadily increasing its influence in the
region in recent years, although not always harmoniously and has
clashed with several countries over territorial disputes.
Faced with China's growing influence across the region,
Obama announced in 2011 a pivot towards Asia as the United
States brought wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to an end.
Malaysia is one of several Asian nations that has competing
territorial claims with China over the resource-rich South China
Sea, but it has kept a lower profile in the dispute than the
Philippines and Vietnam and downplays regional concerns over
Beijing's rising military clout.
In addition to soaring trade, Malaysia has seen an increased
flow of Chinese investments in recent years in sectors such as
logistics and property.
China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Ltd
said last month it was buying a 40 percent stake in
Kuantan Port Consortium Sdn Bhd for 334.4 million ringgit ($94
million), a move that would pave the way for 3 billion ringgit
worth of extension works at the biggest port on the east coast
of peninsula Malaysia.
Late last year, Chinese property developer Country Garden
Holdings Co Ltd said it was buying 11 hectares of
prime waterfront land in a big industrial zone in southern
Malaysia for almost 1 billion ringgit ($328.97 million).
Xi said in Indonesia on Thursday China hoped that trade with
the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations would reach
$1 trillion by 2020.