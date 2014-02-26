By Stuart Grudgings
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 The submerged reef would be
easy to miss, under turquoise seas about 80 km (50 miles) off
Malaysia's Borneo island state of Sarawak.
But two Chinese naval exercises in less than a year around
the James Shoal have shocked Malaysia and led to a significant
shift in its approach to China's claims to the disputed South
China Sea, senior diplomats told Reuters. The reef lies outside
Malaysia's territorial waters but inside its 200 nautical mile
exclusive economic zone.
The latest incident in January, in particular, prompted
Malaysia to quietly step up cooperation with the Philippines and
Vietnam, the two Southeast Asian nations most outspoken over
China's moves in the region, in trying to tie Beijing to binding
rules of conduct in the South China Sea, the diplomats said.
Beijing's growing naval assertiveness could also push
Malaysia closer to the United States, its top security ally,
thus deepening divisions between Southeast Asia and China over
the potentially mineral-rich waters.
Malaysia has traditionally played down security concerns in
pursuit of closer economic ties with China, its biggest trade
partner.
The James Shoal, which China calls Zengmu Reef, is 1,800 km
(1,100 miles) from mainland China. It is closer to Malaysia,
Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia -
nearly all of Southeast Asia - than it is to China's coast.
Nevertheless, Beijing regards those waters as its
southernmost territory, the bottom of a looping so-called
nine-dash line on maps that comprise 90 percent of the 3.5
million sq km (1.35 million sq mile) South China Sea.
Pictures from China's state media on Jan. 26 showed hundreds
of Chinese sailors standing to attention on a warship's deck,
backed by two destroyers and a helicopter that was reported to
be at James Shoal.
Malaysia's navy chief denied the Chinese media reports at
the time, telling state news agency Bernama the ships were far
from Malaysian waters, which are rich in the oil and gas that
power the nation's economy. He may have been able to deny the
incursion because Malaysian forces did not monitor or sight the
Chinese flotilla, security analysts said.
But diplomatic and naval security sources have told Reuters
the exercise by three warships, which included an oath-taking
ceremony to defend China's sovereignty, almost certainly took
place at or close to James Shoal.
"It's a wake-up call that it could happen to us and it is
happening to us," Tang Siew Mun, a foreign policy specialist at
Malaysia's Institute of Strategic and International Studies who
advises the government, said of the recent incidents.
"For some time we believed in this special relationship ...
James Shoal has shown to us over and again that when it comes to
China protecting its sovereignty and national interest it's a
different ball game."
MORE URGENCY ON MARITIME CODE
Neither Malaysia's Foreign Ministry nor the prime minister's
office responded to requests for comment.
While Malaysia's public response to the January incident was
typically low key, senior diplomats from other Southeast Asian
nations said their Malaysian counterparts had been far more
active since then in pushing for a common stance in talks with
China over a code of conduct for the South China Sea.
Officials from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) and China will resume negotiations in Singapore
on March 18 after agreeing to accelerate talks last year that
have made little headway so far.
The code is intended to bind China and ASEAN to detailed
rules of behaviour at sea, reducing the chance of an escalation
in tensions that could lead to conflict. China says it is
sincere in trying to reach an agreement.
Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan claim
parts of the sea. All are members of ASEAN except Taiwan.
Less than a week after the January incident, Malaysian
Foreign Minister Anifah Aman made a previously unannounced
private visit to Manila to meet his Philippine counterpart, the
Philippine Foreign Ministry said. The South China Sea issue was
discussed, a ministry spokesman said.
Then on Feb. 18, officials from the Philippines, Malaysia
and Vietnam held a meeting to coordinate policy towards China on
the maritime dispute and code of conduct, a diplomat with
knowledge of the talks in Manila said.
"In the past it was only the Philippines and Vietnam that
were pushing for this meeting, but now we see Malaysia getting
involved," said the diplomat.
At the unannounced talks, the officials agreed to reject
China's nine-dash line, push for an early conclusion to the code
of conduct negotiations and ask Brunei to join a meeting with
the three countries in Kuala Lumpur in March, the diplomat said.
Malaysia's change in tack comes ahead of visits to Kuala
Lumpur by Philippine President Benigno Aquino this week and U.S.
President Barack Obama in April.
U.S. officials have also hardened their stance toward China
over the South China Sea in recent weeks. On Feb. 13, the
commander of the U.S. Navy, Admiral Jonathan Greenert, said
Washington would come to the aid of the Philippines in the event
of conflict with China over the disputed waters.
Those sorts of comments could embolden some countries, said
Hong Nong, deputy director of the Research Centre for Oceans Law
& Policy at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies
on China's Hainan Island.
"That will have an influence on ASEAN. In the past the U.S.
never made it clear it was going to stand by whom," said Hong.
NEW MALAYSIAN NAVAL BASE
In March 2013, a similar exercise at the James Shoal by a
four-ship Chinese amphibious taskforce rattled Malaysia and
prompted it to make a rare private protest to Beijing.
"These two developments are very worrying for Malaysia's
national security establishment," said Ian Storey, a senior
fellow at Singapore's Institute of Southeast Asian Studies.
"We can anticipate there will be more of this kind of
incident in the future. The PLA (People's Liberation Army) will
show the flag in Malaysian waters and this will require Malaysia
to recalibrate its policy."
Malaysia already appears to be doing that.
In October, it announced plans to build a navy base in
Bintulu on Sarawak, the closest major town to the James Shoal,
where a new Marine Corps, modelled on the U.S. version, will be
stationed. Without mentioning China, the defence minister said
the aim was to protect oil and gas reserves in the region.
In unusually blunt language, Prime Minister Najib Razak said
in New York last September that China was sending "mixed
signals" and could not afford to alienate its Asian neighbours.
Washington is expected to give advice and possibly training
to help Malaysia set up its Marine Corps, Malaysian security
analysts said.
"This is a very important development," said Tang, the
foreign policy specialist, adding it could significantly deepen
U.S.-Malaysia military ties.
U.S. naval commander Greenert told reporters he had
discussed the formation of the new Marine Corps with his
Malaysian counterparts during a visit to Malaysia this month,
but said details on the new force were sketchy.
WORRY OVER CHINA REACTION
Despite its shifting stance, Malaysia will likely stop short
of risking any chill in ties with China, which routinely says
its ships patrol the region to protect the country's
sovereignty.
Sources close to Malaysia's government said it is not
considering joining a legal challenge the Philippines has lodged
against China over South China Sea claims.
Manila has taken its dispute to arbitration under the U.N.
Convention on the Law of the Sea and its lawyers say the
tribunal in The Hague has the power to allow other states to
join the action. China is refusing to participate in the
case.
Malaysia has given the impression of seeing the South China
Sea dispute as a hitch in an otherwise thriving and historic
relationship. Najib's father, who was also prime minister,
established Malaysia's formal ties with Beijing in 1974, the
first ASEAN country to do so.
Malaysia offers a "more sober and highly nuanced way of
resolving regional conflicts", the pro-government New Straits
Times said last October before Chinese President Xi Jinping
visited the country.
Economic ties have surged, with Najib and Xi setting a goal
last year to triple two-way trade to $160 billion by 2017.
One senior Western diplomat said he expected no major shift
in Malaysia's overall policy of balancing its alliances with
Beijing and Washington.
"In principle they are committed to the ASEAN position and
the code of conduct. But at the same time they worry about a
China reaction," the diplomat said.
"They think they can cut a deal. China will not cut a deal.
You can see that China is getting step by step more aggressive."
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mogato in Manila and John
Ruwitch in Shanghai. Editing by Jason Szep and Dean Yates)