KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Malaysia's navy chief has
denied a report that three Chinese navy ships patrolled an area
claimed by the Southeast Asian country, saying the Chinese
exercise took place hundreds of miles to the north in
international waters.
Chinese state news agency Xinhua, as well as the People's
Liberation Army daily, reported that an amphibious landing craft
and two destroyers patrolled the James Shoal on Sunday, 50 miles
(80 km) off the coast of Malaysia's Sarawak state, and held a
ceremony in which they swore to safeguard Chinese sovereignty.
The reported activity at the southernmost tip of Beijing's
sweeping claims over the South China Sea appeared to be the
latest sign of its territorial assertiveness that has boosted
tensions with claimants such as the Philippines and Vietnam.
Royal Malaysian Navy chief Abdul Aziz Jaafar, in comments
published by the New Straits Times on Wednesday, said the
Chinese exercise, involving its newly commissioned aircraft
carrier and a submarine, took place 1,000 nautical miles away
from Malaysia's 200 nautical mile economic exclusion zone.
He said Malaysia and the United States had been informed of
the exercises beforehand.
"There has been no act of provocation on the part of the
Chinese or threat to our sovereignty as they are conducting
their exercise in international waters," the pro-government
newspaper quoted him as saying.
China's aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, completed its first
sea trials and returned to port on Jan. 1, according to Xinhua,
an apparent contradiction with the Malaysian navy chief's
reported comments.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dodged a
question at a news briefing on any such discrepancy, saying
Chinese media had reported on patrols "for many years".
"We hope the media will not go out of its way to report on
these routine and ordinary activities," she said.
A Chinese Defence Ministry official, speaking by telephone,
referred journalists to the news reports without elaborating.
A Malaysian government spokesman said the government was
investigating the incident.
LOW-KEY APPROACH
Compared to the Philippines and Vietnam, Malaysia has taken
a low-key approach to its overlapping claims with China, its
largest trade partner.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak agreed last year to elevate ties and joint military
exercises are to be held for the first time this year.
But there are signs that Malaysia's approach could shift.
Malaysia protested to China last March against the incursion by
four Chinese warships in the James Shoal, which Beijing calls
the Zengmu Reef and which lies about 1,800 km (1,120 miles)
south of the Chinese mainland.
In April, a Chinese maritime surveillance ship returned to
James Shoal to leave behind steel markers to assert its claim.
Malaysia's defence minister announced in October that the
country would establish a marine corps and set up a naval base
in the coastal town of Bintulu near the James Shoal.
Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines claim
parts of the South China Sea. China has a separate dispute with
Japan in the East China Sea.
(Reporting By Stuart Grudgings and by Michael Martina and Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Ron Popeski)