KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets, said on
Thursday it has been appointed by the country's finance ministry
to act as adviser for the potential sale of power firm Edra
Global Energy Bhd, owned by indebted state fund 1MDB, to
strategic investors.
"CIMB's role will include identifying potential buyers and
running a competitive process for Edra to derive an optimal
outcome for the ministry of finance," CIMB said in a press
statement.
The appointment does not extend to any other areas relating
to 1Malaysia Development Bhd Group, known as 1MDB,
CIMB added.
1MDB was also planning to list its power assets in an
initial public offering expected to fetch $3 billion, sources
have said, a move proposed to help reduce a debt pile of $11.6
billion.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)