SYDNEY Feb 9 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd,
Malaysia's second-biggest lender by assets, said on Monday is
was closing its investment banking operations in Australia
following a review of its entire business.
On Friday, CIMB said it was looking to cut costs in the
investment banking and equities segment by 30 percent this year.
"We have taken a long hard look at our Asia Pacific
investment banking business," said Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB
Group's acting group chief executive officer. "The realities of
today's capital markets and the absence of sufficient flows have
directly contributed to this decision."
CIMB said the decision would impact the majority of its 103
Australian staff, who will be offered redundancies, some
redeployment opportunities and outplacement support.
CIMB entered the Australian market in 2012 and a year later
scored a surprising mandate to advise Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Co, which was a target in a three-way
global takeover battle.
That deal helped CIMB rank second in Australian equity
capital markets during the final quarter of 2013, giving the
company a 13.6 percent market share for the period, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The deal also put a shine on CIMB's credentials in a country
where its investment banking ambitions were just taking shape.
In 2014, CIMB benefited from what was Australia's biggest
year of initial public offer activity on record, raising $494.3
million, the ninth most raised by an investment bank. It had no
ranking in the previous year.
