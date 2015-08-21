KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 CIMB Bank Bhd, a unit of Malaysia's second largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Sulaiman Mohd Tahir would resign, effective Nov 22.

It did not give a reason for the resignation but said Shahnaz Jammal, CIMB Group's chief financial officer, would be the interim CEO until a successor is appointed.

