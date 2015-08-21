Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 CIMB Bank Bhd, a unit of Malaysia's second largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Sulaiman Mohd Tahir would resign, effective Nov 22.
It did not give a reason for the resignation but said Shahnaz Jammal, CIMB Group's chief financial officer, would be the interim CEO until a successor is appointed.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
SARAJEVO, May 9 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($16.7 million) in an auction of 3-month treasury bills on Tuesday to help plug a budget gap in the absence of cash from the International Monetary Fund.