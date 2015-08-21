(Adds reason for leaving)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 CIMB Bank Bhd, a
unit of Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd, said on Friday its Chief Executive
Officer Sulaiman Mohd Tahir would resign, effective Nov. 22.
It did not give a reason for the resignation but said
Shahnaz Jammal, CIMB Group's chief financial officer, would be
interim CEO until a successor is appointed.
Sulaiman is expected to join AMMB Holdings Bhd,
the country's sixth-biggest bank by assets, as group managing
director, according to two sources familiar with the move. An
official at AMMB was not immediately available to comment.
AMMB, whose largest shareholder is Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), appointed Mohamed Azmi Mahmood
in March as acting group managing director, from his previous
role as deputy group managing director, after in January
announcing Group Managing Director Ashok Ramamurthy's return to
ANZ as a senior executive.
