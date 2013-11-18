KUALA LUMPUR Nov 18 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Southeast Asia's fifth-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it posted a 7 percent drop in net profit in the quarter ended in September.

The bank said net profit fell to 1.06 billion ringgit ($330.99 million) from 1.14 billion ringgit a year earlier. One analyst in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll expected 1.06 billion ringgit.

CIMB has been expanding in Asia and in 2012 acquired some of the Asian operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, but the bank now faces headwinds in Indonesia as Southeast Asia's largest economy slows.

Indonesia is the bank's second-biggest earnings contributor after Malaysia. It made up 32 percent of the group's earnings last year, according to CIMB's 2012 annual report.

Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 21. ($1 = 3.2025 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)