UPDATE 1-New York City curb on sex shops is constitutional -NY top court
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds New York City, industry executive's comments)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysia's second largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings of 1.11 billion ringgit ($356.37 million).
The bank's results were just above the 1.01 billion ringgit profit estimate provided by analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 3.1148 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Niluksi Koswanage)
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds New York City, industry executive's comments)
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.