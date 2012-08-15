KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysia's No.2 lender,
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, beat expectations on
Wednesday by posting a 14.4 percent increase in second-quarter
net profit and said it was on track to meet its annual financial
targets.
The bank said net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was
1.11 billion ringgit ($356.37 million) and said revenue climbed
12.38 percent to 3.33 billion ringgit. The profit beat the
consensus estimate of 1.01 billion ringgit provided by analysts
on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CIMB recently expanded in Asia by acquiring some Asian
operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and the
unlisted banking arm of the Philippines' San Miguel Corp
.
"Overall, our top line grew very well to offset higher
operating and credit costs which were anticipated," CIMB's group
chief executive, Nazir Razak, said in a statement.
"With this first-half performance, we think we can achieve
our full-year financial targets, even though we anticipate that
the global environment will slow economic growth" in Southeast
Asia, he added.
First-half net profit rose 12.4 percent to 2.12 billion
ringgit from a year earlier thanks to strong growth at its
Indonesia and Singapore businesses and higher performance at its
corporate banking and treasury markets divisions, the bank said.
CIMB shares closed 0.5 percent lower at 7.91 ringgit per
share on Wednesday, compared to the broader market's
0.05 percent rise.
The bank's stock is rated by 10 out of 27 analysts as a
"Strong Buy" or "Buy," while 12 rate the stock a "Hold" and five
rate it as "Underperform" or "Sell."